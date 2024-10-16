Will not renounce use of force over Taiwan, says China after recent turmoil

China will not promise to renounce the use of force over Taiwan but this is aimed at external interference and a small minority of separatists, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday following the country's latest war games around the island.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, staged a day of large-scale drills around the island on Monday it said were a warning to "separatist acts" following last week's national day speech by Taiwan President Lai Chite.

"We are willing to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity and endeavour," Chen Binhua, spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, told a regular press briefing in Beijing.



"But we will never commit ourselves to renouncing the use of force," he said.



That is, however, aimed at the interference of "external forces" - a reference to the United States and its allies - and the very small number of Taiwan separatists, not the vast majority of Taiwan's people, Chen said.







"No matter how many troops Taiwan has and how many weapons it acquires, and no matter whether external forces intervene or not, if it (Taiwan) dares to take risks, it will lead to its own destruction," he added.

"Our actions to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity will not cease for a moment."



Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.



Speaking to reporters in Taipei earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Miyen said China's drills had backfired given the international condemnation they generated, especially from Washington.



"The Chinese communists' military exercise has created a negative effect in that it made the international community more supportive of Taiwan," he said.



Lai, in his Oct. 10 speech, said China has no right to represent Taiwan, but the island was willing to work with Beijing to combat challenges like climate change, striking both a firm and a conciliatory tone which Taiwan officials said was a show of goodwill towards Beijing.



Chen, the Chinese spokesperson, said Lai had stuck to his "stubborn separatist position".



"There was no goodwill to speak of," he added.



Lai has repeatedly offered talks with China but been rebuffed.



China's military on Monday held open the possibility of more drills around Taiwan depending on the level of "provocation".

Tsai said the government remained on alert for further military actions.



"We cannot rule out any possibilities," he added.



China has over the past five years sent warships and warplanes in the waters and skies around Taiwan on an almost daily basis.



On Wednesday morning, in its daily update of Chinese activities in the previous 24 hours, Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 22 Chinese military aircraft and five navy ships.



The defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong's communists. No armistice or peace treaty has ever been signed.



