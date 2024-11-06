'Will pay you back and do the best job': Top Trump quotes after victory

The Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump is projected to have secured the required 270 electoral college votes, and is set to become the 47th President of the United States. Trump defeated his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a hard-fought campaign. Delivering his victory speech at Florida, he thanked Americans for this historic win. He was joined on stage by his wife Melania, V-P nominee JP Vance, and some high--profile supporters. Here are the top quotes from Trump's speech. ‘Will pay you back and do our best job’ Describing it as the day the American people regained control of their country, Donald Trump thanked his supporters at his watch party. Addressing the gathering, he said, “I want to thank millions of Americans for showing up in record numbers and delivering a victory. We will pay you back and do our best job. We will turn it around, in every way. This will be remembered as the day the American people regained control of the country.”

‘Thank my beautiful wife Melania’

Trump began his speech by thanking his wife, Melania. “I want to thank my beautiful wife Melania, the first lady. She has done an incredible job and works very hard to help people,” he said.

‘A star is born: Elon’

Trump also praised 'X' owner Elon Musk, who not only expressed outright support for the former President but also launched a scheme to give away $1 million daily to one voter in each of seven swing states who signed his political action committee’s petition. “We have a new star, Elon [Musk]. A star is born. He is a special guy, he is a genius... We have to protect our geniuses,” Trump said.

He shared an anecdote about Musk, recalling a time he inadvertently left the Tesla CEO on hold for 40 minutes while watching a SpaceX rocket video.

‘Historic re-alignment’

Trump thanked various communities in America for their support. “Asian Americans, Muslim Americans, Arab Americans... Everybody came out in our support. It was a historic re-alignment. The Republican Party is the party of common sense!” he said.

‘God spared my life for a reason’

Recalling an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump stated, “God spared my life for a reason. And that reason was to save our country and restore America to greatness. We will fulfil that mission together.”

‘We are going to seal our borders’

Pointing to illegal immigration, he declared, “We are going to seal our borders. We want people to come in, but they have to come in legally.”

‘Our future will be safer and stronger’

Trump urged Americans to unite for a brighter future. “It is time to put the division of the past four years behind us. Success will bring us together... We have to put America first, at least for a period of time. We have to make America great again. I won’t let you down. Our future will be safer and stronger than ever before,” he said.

Trump’s Historic Comeback

Trump will become the first defeated President in 132 years to win another term. He will also be the oldest President ever elected. Before him it was Joe Biden who held the Presidency at the age of 78 years and 61 days.