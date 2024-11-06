US elections 2024 result Updates As early election results in the United States pointed to a strong Republican win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his likely return to the presidency. Calling Trump “my friend,” PM Modi posted on X, “Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory.” Modi expressed his hope to work together again, saying, “As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”

The relationship between The relationship between Donald Trump and PM Modi has been marked by strong diplomatic ties, strategic cooperation, and visible personal camaraderie. This bond was showcased in landmark events like “Howdy, Modi!” in Houston in 2019 and “Namaste Trump” in Ahmedabad in 2020, where both leaders addressed large crowds, symbolising their mutual admiration and strengthening ties.

Strategically, Trump and PM Modi aligned on critical defence and security issues, particularly a unified stance against terrorism. Their partnership was highlighted by shared concerns over threats originating from Pakistan, which brought the two nations closer in intelligence sharing and counterterrorism efforts.

They also shared a vision for a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” collaborating to counterbalance China’s growing influence. This common objective deepened defence cooperation, led to joint military exercises, and positioned India as a vital player in the Quad alliance alongside the US, Japan, and Australia.

Trade, however, remained a point of contention. Trump’s “America First” policy led to disputes over tariffs, with both countries imposing duties on each other’s goods. Despite this friction, efforts continued to work toward fairer trade terms and economic collaboration.

The Covid-19 pandemic expanded their relationship into health cooperation. India supplied hydroxychloroquine to the US in response to Trump’s request, and the US later reciprocated by supporting India’s pandemic response, reinforcing the resilience of their partnership across multiple fronts.