Will provide free grains to Africa, promises Russian President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told African leaders he would gift them tens of thousands of tons of grain within months despite Western sanctions, which he said made it harder for Moscow to export its grain and fertilisers. Speaking at a summit in St Petersburg devoted to Russian-African ties, Putin said Russia was expecting a record grain harvest and was ready to replace Ukrainian grain exports to Africa on both a commercial and aid basis to honour what he said was Moscow’s critical role in global food security.



“We will be ready to provide Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea with 25-50,000 tonnes of free grain each in the next 3-4 months,” Putin told the summit. “We will also provide free delivery of these products to consumers.”



Last year, Russia exported a total of 60 million tonnes of grain, of which 48 million tonnes was wheat, Putin said. Responding to Western criticism of Moscow's decision to quit the Black Sea grain deal, in which it allowed Ukraine to ship grain from its seaports despite the war, Putin restated his argument that promises made to Russia about facilitating its own grain and fertiliser exports had not been met.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had said that a jump in world food prices from the collapse of the Black Sea deal and Russia’s bombing of the Danube river ports that Ukraine has used as a roundabout export route was “especially devastating for vulnerable countries”.



Putin told the summit that over 70 per cent of Ukrainian grain exported thanks to the now-lapsed deal had gone to high-or-above-average-income countries, and the poorest countries, like Sudan, had been "screwed over" and received less than 3 per cent of the shipments.