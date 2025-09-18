Home / World News / WMO report warns of worsening water crisis as rivers, glaciers decline

WMO report warns of worsening water crisis as rivers, glaciers decline

Only a third of rivers had normal flows in 2024 while glaciers shrank for the third year, WMO report warns, urging stronger monitoring and data sharing to avert future crises

Yamuna river, Yamuna
The report further noted that, according to UN assessments, an estimated 3.6 billion people face inadequate access to water for at least one month each year (Photo: PTI)
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
Just around a third of rivers across the globe had water within the normal range in 2024, while almost 60 per cent showed either too much or too little water for the sixth year running, according to The Status of Global Water Resources in 2024 Report released by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on Friday.
 
The report contains input from a wide network of hydrological experts, including National Meteorological and Hydrological Services, Global Data Centres, the global hydrological modelling community, and supporting organisations such as NASA, the European Space Agency, the German Research Centre for Geosciences, the World Glacier Monitoring Service, the Global Runoff Data Centre, and the International Ground Water Assessment Centre.
 
The WMO said much of the world was hot and dry in 2024, the hottest year on record, with severe droughts in several regions, while other parts suffered multiple devastating floods.
 
Lake surface temperatures were anomalously high, and nearly all of the 75 main lakes worldwide recorded above-average water levels. The year also marked the third consecutive period of widespread glacier loss across all regions.
 
“Many small-glacier regions have already reached or are about to pass the so-called peak water point—when a glacier’s melting reaches its maximum annual runoff, after which this decreases due to glacier shrinkage,” the report said.
 
The report further noted that, according to UN assessments, an estimated 3.6 billion people face inadequate access to water for at least one month each year, a figure expected to rise to more than 5 billion by 2050.
 
“Water sustains our societies, powers our economies and anchors our ecosystems. And yet the world’s water resources are under growing pressure and, at the same time, more extreme water-related hazards are having an increasing impact on lives and livelihoods,” WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said in a statement.
 
Region-wise, the WMO found that in 2024 conditions were wetter than normal over Kazakhstan and southern Russia, Pakistan and northern India, southern Iran, and north-eastern China. Major river basins such as the Ganges, Godavari, and Indus also recorded above- to much-above-normal discharge.
 
In contrast, lake levels in the Middle East and Central Asia were much below normal. Typhoon Yagi emerged as one of the deadliest extreme weather events in South-East Asia during the year, while Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan were badly hit by intense spring rainfalls.
  • State of Global Water Resources report 2024 highlights cascading impacts of too much or too little water
  • Only one-third of river basins had normal conditions in 2024
  • All glacier regions worldwide reported losses for the third straight year
  • Report calls for stronger monitoring and data sharing

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :World Meteorological OrganisationwaterWater crisisWater Conservation

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

