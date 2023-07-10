Women economists called traitors for meeting Treasury Secretary Yellen

A group of Chinese female economists and entrepreneurs who dined with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have been blasted

by online nationalists for betraying their country by interacting with the US official.



While the Treasury department skipped identifying attendees from the meeting on Saturday, a group photograph of the gathering posted to China’s Twitter-like Weibo was used to identify some participants. It was not clear who first shared the image online.

“There’s no such thing as a free meal,” wrote Shen Yi, a professor in international politics at Fudan University, who has over two million followers on the platform. “They’ll need deliver KPIs in exchange,” he added, using the acronym for key performance indicators, implying the women would have to give something to the US government.



After-effects



China on Monday called on the US to take “practical action” in response to its “major concerns” about sanctions on Chinese firms, after Janet Yellen wrapped up meetings with senior officials in Beijing.