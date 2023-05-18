World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023: Date, history, significance and more

World HIV Vaccine Knowledge Day is an opportunity to show gratitude towards people who contributed to developing a secure and preventive HIV vaccine, like doctors, scientists, volunteers, and community members.
What is AIDS?
If people fail to tackle HIV at the right time, it develops AIDS, when the immune system becomes weak and can't fight other diseases and infections like cancer, pneumonia, TB, etc.
What are the causes of HIV?
- Blood
- Semen
- Vaginal secretions
- Anal fluids
- Breast milk
What are the symptoms of HIV?
Some common and early symptoms are:
- Fever
- Joint Pain
- Chills
- Muscle pain
- Sore throat
- Enlarged glands
- Sweating particularly at night
- Red rashes on the body
- Tiredness, etc
World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023: History
In his speech at Morgan State University, Clinton set a new goal to develop an AIDS vaccine within a decade. Since then, World AIDS Vaccine Day or World HIV Knowledge Day is observed every year to spread awareness and knowledge about AIDS or HIV diseases and its vaccine.
World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023: Significance
On this day, several NGOs and governments from all over the world organise different events to spread awareness about the HIV/AIDS vaccine.