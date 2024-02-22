World Bank, others issue offshore rupee bonds worth $1.4 bn as demand soars

The bond issuance since January is almost half the $3.3 billion issued in all of 2023, said the sources, who actively trade these supranational bonds and who based their tally on data from several financial institutions.
Most of last year's issuance was in the fourth quarter, the sources said, when foreign investors piled into rupee debt after JP Morgan said India will be part of the Emerging Market Bond Index (EMBI) from June 2024.
These offshore bonds, with maturities ranging from 4 years to 10 years, are denominated in Indian rupees but settled in U.S. dollars, the sources said. They declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
The bond yields are usually lower than Indian government bonds. They allow issuers to raise U.S. funds at cheaper rates while giving overseas investors access to rupee debt without having to get a special license to operate onshore or pay local taxes, investment bankers added.
"The fact that you may just have some investors that don't want to go through the registration process.. They may just continue to use the supra market, and to be honest, the supra market is growing quite quickly," Singapore-based Kenneth Akintewe, head of Asian sovereign debt at abrdn, said, adding that global investors are "generally overweight" on India risk.
Mitul Kotecha, head of currency and emerging market macro strategy for Asia at Barclays, said the issuance of rupee bonds offshore had picked up following the JP Morgan inclusion, adding that they were a "straightforward channel" for investors wanting to own debt without having to set up local arrangements.