World Children's Day 2023: History, importance, celebration, wishes

What is the history of World Children’s Day? The concept of a World Children’s Day was first proposed by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in 1925. The ILO was worried about the plight of children who were being pushed in the process of labor and were not getting education.
In 1954, the United Nations General Assembly took on a goal declaring Universal Children’s Day. The date of November 20th was decided to commemorate the adoption of the Child's right declaration.
What is the importance of World Children’s Day? The World Kids' Day fills in as a chance for individuals in all professions to bring issues to light about children’s rights and their welfare. It carries a chance to dig deeper into small decisions individuals make for the younger generation.
