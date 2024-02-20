World Day of Social Justice 2024: History, theme, importance and more

The World Day of Social Justice is celebrated every year on February 20. It is a day assigned by the Unified Nations to promote attempts towards accomplishing civil rights for all. This recognition fills in as a sign of the urgent requirement to resolve issues like discrimination, poverty, inequality, and social exclusion which keep on enduring in societies around the world.

By tending to the main causes of inequality and pursuing sustainable development, we can build societies where each person has the chance to flourish and add to the benefit of everyone.

World Day of Social Justice 2024: History

The Copenhagen Summit for Social Development, which took place in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1995, was the beginning of the World Day of Social Justice.

The highest point brought about the Copenhagen Declaration and Program of Action, which required the end of poverty, joblessness, and discrimination. The World Day of Social Justice was first announced by the Unified Nations General Assembly in 2007.

World Day of Social Justice 2024: Theme The theme during the current year's World Day of Social Justice is "Bridging Gaps, Building Alliances." This theme focuses on the significance of cooperation and partnership to address the difficulties confronting our world reality.

It likewise features the requirement to promote social inclusion and attachment and to battle discrimination and inequality. The World Day of Social Justice is a chance to create a superior world for everybody.

World Day of Social Justice: Importance In today's world, where millions of people continue to face systemic barriers to their well-being and advancement, the World Day of Social Justice holds a crucial significance. By bringing issues to light about issues like poverty, unemployment, gender inequality, and access to education and medical services, this recognition prepares governments, civil society organisations, and people to make substantial moves toward building more than just the inclusive societies.