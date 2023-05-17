World Hypertension Day 2023: History, significance, theme and more

World Hypertension Day is observed every year on May 17. The World Hypertension League declared May 17 as World Hypertension Day. The day aims to spread awareness and educate people about hypertension or high blood pressure in the human body.



Hypertension can cause several other diseases like high-stress levels, obesity, poor dietary habits, and a sedentary lifestyle. Prolonged hypertension has adverse effects on our body and could increase the risk of various medical conditions like chronic kidney disease, stroke, heart failure, etc. World Hypertension Day 2023: Significance





According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), every year hypertension affects around one billion people resulting in over 7.5 million deaths annually, making it one of the most fatal causes of mortality and morbidity.

World Hypertension Day 2023 highlights the importance of controlling hypertension and spreading awareness about the causes and risks associated with hypertension. Hypertension or high blood pressure is also called a silent killer that gradually increases and develops other cardiovascular diseases such as myocardial infarction, stroke, and heart failure.

World Hypertension Day 2023: History The World Hypertension League (WHL) was established in 1987 by the International Society of Hypertension (ISH). WHL was constituted to promote public awareness, prevention and treatment of hypertension around the world.



The International Society of Hypertension proposed the idea of World Hypertension Day, and consequently, the first World Hypertension Day was observed on May 14, 2005. Since then, the World Hypertension League has been promoting the annual event focusing on a specific theme each year.

World Hypertension Day 2023: Theme The theme for World Hypertension Day 2023 is "Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer." It aims to promote awareness in all areas of society, low- to middle-income areas especially.



This theme continued since 2021, which is enough to emphasise the necessity of accurate diagnosis of Hypertension.

Exercises to counter Hypertension Exercise helps to lower blood pressure as it reduces blood vessel stiffness so blood can flow easily into the body. Here are the five exercises to control high blood pressure.

Ten minutes of walking three times a day lower your blood pressure significantly.

Thirty minutes of cycling or three ten minutes of cycling can help you control your blood pressure.

Swimming is one of the best exercises to combat hypertension.

Weight training or lifting reduces blood pressure significantly. Heavy lifting actually raises blood pressure, but it improves overall fitness and improves blood pressure as well.

Dancing and playing outdoor games are also very effective in controlling high blood pressure.

Along with exercise, diet is also significant to combat hypertension. A healthy diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy products, low fat can lower blood pressure.

