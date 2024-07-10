World Population Day 2024: History, significance, theme, facts and more

Every year, World Population Day 2024 is observed on July 11 to highlight the global population issues, including population control. According to the United Nations (UN), the rising population impacts employment, economic development, poverty, income distribution and social protection. The trend has a deteriorating impact on education, healthcare, sanitation, housing, water, food, and energy. To address sustainable needs, policymakers need accurate data.

The world's population has officially crossed 8 billion, consequently, it will create hindrances to a more sustainable and friendly world for future generations. World Population Day 2024: History The United Nations declared World Population Day in 1989. This unique occasion was created when the world's population crossed five billion on July 11, 1987. The Dr KC Zachariah suggested the idea of World Population Day. This day was founded to address concerns related to the world's population, which includes maternal health, poverty, economic hardships and many other difficulties.

World Population Day 2024: Significance

World Population Day is a reminder to attain the goal of sustainable development in 2030 to have a sustainable and peaceful future. On the day of World Population Day. The United Nations Population Fund asks readers to ‘‘Imagine a world where all 8 billion of us have a future bursting with promise and potential."

Along with providing statistics and experience to support women and girls across the world, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) draws attention to the advancing gender equality helping over eight billion people on our planet to realise their goals.

World Population Day 2024: Theme

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) hasn't announced any theme for World Population Day 2024. Every year, they focus on different population aspects that aim to address the most pressing concerns.

Why Celebrate World Population Day?

World Population Day is observed to focus on population issues and spread awareness regarding the negative impact of overpopulation. The rise in population causes many public health challenges, results in environmental degradation and puts a strain on resources. It is important to raise awareness about the crucial issues that foster discussion and finding solutions.

Facts About Population