World Population Day 2024: History, significance, theme, facts and more

It is an occasion to spread awareness and educate people about the problems associated with increasing population and its control

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Every year, World Population Day 2024 is observed on July 11 to highlight the global population issues, including population control. According to the United Nations (UN), the rising population impacts employment, economic development, poverty, income distribution and social protection. The trend has a deteriorating impact on education, healthcare, sanitation, housing, water, food, and energy. To address sustainable needs, policymakers need accurate data.

The world's population has officially crossed 8 billion, consequently, it will create hindrances to a more sustainable and friendly world for future generations.

World Population Day 2024: History

The United Nations declared World Population Day in 1989. This unique occasion was created when the world's population crossed five billion on July 11, 1987. The Dr KC Zachariah suggested the idea of World Population Day. This day was founded to address concerns related to the world's population, which includes maternal health, poverty, economic hardships and many other difficulties.

World Population Day 2024: Significance

World Population Day is a reminder to attain the goal of sustainable development in 2030 to have a sustainable and peaceful future. On the day of World Population Day. The United Nations Population Fund asks readers to ‘‘Imagine a world where all 8 billion of us have a future bursting with promise and potential."

Along with providing statistics and experience to support women and girls across the world, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) draws attention to the advancing gender equality helping over eight billion people on our planet to realise their goals. 

World Population Day 2024: Theme

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) hasn't announced any theme for World Population Day 2024. Every year, they focus on different population aspects that aim to address the most pressing concerns. 

Why Celebrate World Population Day?

World Population Day is observed to focus on population issues and spread awareness regarding the negative impact of overpopulation. The rise in population causes many public health challenges, results in environmental degradation and puts a strain on resources. It is important to raise awareness about the crucial issues that foster discussion and finding solutions. 

Facts About Population

  • The population of the world is more than three times larger than it was in the mid-twentieth century. 
  • In mid-November 2022, the global population reached 8 billion, while the world's population was 2.5 billion in 1950 adding 1 billion since 2010 and 2 billion since 1998 as per UN.
  • The population of the world is expected to reach 2 billion in the next 30 years. The population is expected to reach 9.7 billion in 2050 and will peak in the mid-2080s at 10.4 billion.
  • The two most populous countries are China and India, both countries have over 1 billion people, representing nearly 18 per cent of the world's population, respectively. 

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

