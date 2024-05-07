World Red Cross Day 2024: Date, history, theme, importance, and more

To honour the humanitarian work and principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the world celebrates World Red Cross Day, on May 8 every year. The day helps to highlight the humanitarian values and activities of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

These associations play a crucial role in assisting and aiding people impacted by different natural disasters, armed conflicts, and different crises, everywhere.

World Red Cross Day 2024: Theme

World Red Cross Day's theme this year is "I give with joy, and the joy I give is a reward." People are reminded of the significance of compassion, love, affection, support, and treatment on this day. It also upholds the principles, mission, values, and activities of the organisation.

The most ideal way to celebrate the day is by raising funds for the Red Cross and volunteering to promote humanitarianism. The Red Cross urges people to participate in blood donation drives, or be part of public awareness programs or first aid learning sessions, on this day, to affirm their support to humanitarian actions that help people.

World Red Cross Day: History

Immediately after World War I, the world needed peace and stability. The Red Cross was born out of such efforts. In 1934, at the 15th International Conference in Tokyo, the Red Cross Truce report was introduced framing the principles expected to safeguard injured fighters during the war. The proposal was subsequently placed into effect during World War II in 1946.

In 1948, the Board of Governors of the League of the Red Cross Societies proposed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, the founder behind the Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). From that point forward, World Red Cross Day is celebrated annually on May 8.

World Red Cross Day: Importance

The importance of World Red Cross Day lies in its role as a stage to bring issues to light about the organization's principles, mission, and activities. It fills in as a sign of the significance of humanity, sympathy, and unity in the midst of emergency.

By observing World Red Cross Day, people can show their support for the Red Cross' imperative work in giving humanitarian help and promoting humanitarian values worldwide.

World Red Cross Day: Quotes

• “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” – Mahatma Gandhi

• “The end of all knowledge should be service to others.” – Cesar Chavez

• “Everybody can be great because everybody can serve.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.

• “There are many wonderful things that will never be done if you don’t do them.” – Charles Gill

• “Without service, we would not have a strong quality of life. It’s important to the person who serves as well as the recipient. It’s the way in which we ourselves grow and develop.” – Dorothy Height