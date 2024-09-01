Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Wreckage of helicopter located in Russia's far east, 17 bodies found

Wreckage of helicopter located in Russia's far east, 17 bodies found

The wreckage of the previously missing helicopter was discovered from the air. It is located at an altitude of 900 metres near the place where it was last contacted, the emergencies ministry wrote

Helicopter crash
Representative Image: Shutterstock
AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 11:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rescuers have located a helicopter that went missing in Russia's far east with 22 people on board, officials said Sunday.

Russia's emergencies ministry said the bodies of 17 people have been found and that rescuers were continuing to search for the remaining occupants.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

All those on board are presumed to have died, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said, citing the Emergencies Ministry, adding that the helicopter had likely crashed due to poor visibility in bad weather conditions.

The wreckage of the previously missing helicopter was discovered from the air. It is located at an altitude of 900 metres near the place where it was last contacted, the emergencies ministry wrote on Telegram.

The Mi-8 helicopter took off close to the Vachkazhets volcano in the Kamchatka region on Saturday but did not arrive at its destination as scheduled, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency earlier said in a statement.

It said it believed that 19 passengers and three crew members were on board.

The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It is widely used in Russia, where crashes have been frequent, as well as in neighboring countries and many other nations.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Downed over 150 drones in biggest Ukrainian attack in ongoing war: Russia

Zelenskyy seeks Western allies' help for missiles to safeguard Ukraine

India to support mutually acceptable solution: MEA on Russia-Ukraine war

ONGC Videsh in talks with Russia, US to regain control of projects

Russia payment hurdles with China partners intensified in August: Report

Topics :Russiahelicopter crashHelicopters

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story