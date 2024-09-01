Wreckage of helicopter located in Russia's far east, 17 bodies found

Rescuers have located a helicopter that went missing in Russia's far east with 22 people on board, officials said Sunday.

Russia's emergencies ministry said the bodies of 17 people have been found and that rescuers were continuing to search for the remaining occupants.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

All those on board are presumed to have died, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said, citing the Emergencies Ministry, adding that the helicopter had likely crashed due to poor visibility in bad weather conditions.

The wreckage of the previously missing helicopter was discovered from the air. It is located at an altitude of 900 metres near the place where it was last contacted, the emergencies ministry wrote on Telegram.