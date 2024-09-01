Egypt's net foreign assets positive for third consecutive month in July

Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) rose by $220 million in July, remaining positive for a third straight month after having been deeply negative for more than two years, central bank data showed.



NFAs climbed to 644.8 billion Egyptian pounds at the end of July from 626.6 billion in June. This works out to $13.27 billion at end-July and $13.05 billion at end-June, according to Reuters calculations based on the official central bank currency rate at the time.

Egypt had been using its NFAs, which include foreign assets at both the central bank and commercial banks, to help prop up its currency since at least September 2021. NFAs turned negative in February 2022, falling to minus $28.96 billion in January this year.

