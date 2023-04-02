Home / World News / WTO Public Forum 2023 to examine trade contribution to greener future

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) annual Public Forum 2023 will focus on how trade can contribute to a greener, more sustainable future

WTO Public Forum 2023 to examine trade contribution to greener future

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 9:30 AM IST
The World Trade Organisation (WTO) annual Public Forum 2023 will focus on how trade can contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

The Forum will examine, in particular, how the services sector, digitalisation and inclusive trade policies can support global environmental goals and help combat the climate crisis.

Titled 'It is Time for Action', the Public Forum, to be held from September 12 to 15, will cover three main topics -- the role of the services sector in sustainable trade, inclusive policies for the advancement of green trade, and digitalisation as a tool for the greening of supply chains.

Sessions at the public forum will be organised by representatives from civil society, academia, business, government and international organisations. A call for proposals and registration is due to open in early May 2023.

The forum is the WTO's largest outreach event, providing a unique platform for interested stakeholders from around the world to discuss the latest developments in global trade and propose ways of enhancing the multilateral trading system.

The event attracts over 2,000 representatives each year from civil society, academia, business, government, international organisations and the media.

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 9:10 AM IST

