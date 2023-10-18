Home / World News / X tests $1 fee for new users in Philippines, New Zealand to target spam

X tests $1 fee for new users in Philippines, New Zealand to target spam

Since Musk bought X a year ago, he has introduced a slew of changes such as renaming the platform and gutting its workforce including its content moderation team

AP London
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Elon Musk's social media platform X has begun charging a $ 1 fee to new users in the Philippines and New Zealand, in a test designed to cut down on the spam and fake accounts flourishing on the site formerly known as Twitter.

The company said late Tuesday that it has started trying out the annual subscription method for new and unverified accounts. The program, dubbed Not a Bot, won't apply to existing users.

It's not clear why it only applies to New Zealand and the Philippines or why those countries were chosen.

This new test was developed to bolster our already successful efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount, the X support account tweeted. It is not a profit driver.

Since Musk bought X a year ago, he has introduced a slew of changes such as renaming the platform and gutting its workforce including its content moderation team.

Outside watchdog groups say the changes have allowed misinformation to thrive the platform, a problem that exploded after the Israel-Hamas war erupted.

Musk previously turned to premium subscriptions as a tactic to boost the financially struggling platform's revenue.

One of his first product moves was to shake up the site's blue check verification system by launching a service granting checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. A flood of impostor accounts forced the service's temporary suspension days after launch.

The platform said new users who don't subscribe will only be able to read posts, watch videos and follow other accounts.

Also Read

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

TRAI gives companies 2 weeks to verify templates for sending commercial SMS

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11, toss result, streaming

NZ vs BAN Highlights, World Cup 2023: Kane back, Kiwis continue winning run

NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Kiwis under pressure, 4 down

Gaza carnage spreads anger in Middle East, threatening to widen conflict

India-Vietnam strategic partnership a source of stability: EAM Jaishankar

Hopes of sealing India-UK trade deal this month may be fading: Report

Synagogue in Berlin attacked while antisemitic incidents rise in Germany

IDF releases critical evidence of Hamas hand in Gaza Hospital explosion

Topics :New ZealandPhilippinesTwitter

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying Kiwis

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Mumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says official

Here's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers

Next Story