Xi courts Emmanuel Macron in diplomatic efforts to isolate Japan's Takaichi

By Ania Nussbaum and Colum Murphy

Emmanuel Macron is flying into another controversy over Taiwan.

The French president’s last visit to China, two-and-a-half years ago, was overshadowed by remarks that appeared to put limits on his commitment to supporting Taiwan. A three-day visit that kicks off Wednesday comes as the democratically-ruled island claimed by Beijing is back in the spotlight.

China has been seeking back up from France — one of five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council — in its recent dispute with Japan over Taiwan’s status. Beijing lashed out after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi last month suggested that a potential conflict over the island could pose an existential risk for Japan.

China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, used a Thursday call with Macron’s diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne to say the two sides needed to support each other and to condemn Takaichi’s “provocative remarks.” An official at Macron’s Elysee Palace on Thursday called for the status quo to be respected, and for an easing of tensions. The new Japanese leader’s comments are problematic for China in two ways. On the most basic level, they imply Taiwan’s future could become an international dispute — while Beijing’s One-China policy insists the island’s future is a domestic issue. Beyond that, Takaichi’s remarks suggest any conflict would be serious enough for Japan to legally justify deploying its military in support of the Taiwanese.

Balancing tensions with Beijing will be a familiar challenge for the French leader as he prepares for a bilateral meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this week. Macron was instrumental in persuading the European Union to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles last year, prompting Beijing to retaliate with minimum price requirements on French cognac makers. Since then, Macron has pushed the EU to deploy its toughest trade tools in response to Chinese restrictions on the supply of rare earths, leaving French pork and dairy producers fretting about whether they will be hit. The Communist Party-run Global Times newspaper cited experts on Monday saying that strengthening economic ties with France — and Europe — could be a central topic of Macron’s visit.

Macron has been assiduous in his own courtship of Xi and tried to distance France and the EU from Washington’s conflict with the Chinese on trade. Last year, the French president invited Xi to his grandmother’s hometown in the Pyrenees where they shared local cheese and cured meat and watched traditional dancers with their wives. And Macron is also thinking about inviting Xi to the 2026 Group of Seven summit in France. The idea has been discussed with some allies, Bloomberg News reported last month, citing people familiar with the matter. Should that happen, it’s unclear how Xi might respond.

For France, a key goal of Macron’s visit will be to address what he’s called “global imbalances,” including over-production in China and Beijing’s dependence on exports, which he says leads to trade tensions. Contracts may be signed by French energy and transport companies on the sidelines of business meetings, Macron’s office said. China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd. is also negotiating a jet order from European planemaker Airbus SE. Another key point for Macron will be his long-running push to convince Xi to use his influence on Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Despite their regular contact since the full invasion in 2022, the French leader hasn’t been able to prevent China from exporting dual goods to Russia.

China’s foreign minister traveled to Moscow on Monday, and Xi hosted Putin in September for the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan. Critical minerals could also be on the agenda following recent restrictions on Chinese supplies. Bonne raised that issue in his call with Wang last week. During his last visit to China in April 2023, however, Taiwan became the main talking point. Macron told a group of reporters on the plane home that European nations should not blindly follow US policy on supporting the island’s government, which led to widespread criticism in Europe and was seen as giving Xi a diplomatic win.

Macron will have plenty of time to talk through the issues with the Chinese president. After formal meetings in Beijing on Thursday, the two leaders will head to the southwestern city of Chengdu, according to the French president’s office. It’s rare for Xi to meet a world leader at a second location outside the capital, underscoring their close ties. In 2023, Macron and Xi also visited another Chinese city together, heading to the economic hub of Guangzhou in southern China where Xi’s father had once stayed. On that occasion, Macron was accompanied by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She wasn’t invited this year, but Macron will be coordinating closely with her and with other European leaders, his office said.