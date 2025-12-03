Home / World News / Trump declares all Biden autopen-signed documents, including pardons 'void'

Trump declares all Biden autopen-signed documents, including pardons 'void'

Trump has time and again claimed that Biden was unable to control the executive office, given his age and mental state

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 7:28 AM IST
US President Donald Trump declared all official documents signed by his predecessor Joe Biden, using an autopen, "null, void, and of no further force or effect."

Autopen is a device used to replicate a person's signature with precision. The Autopen has been used by both Republican and Democratic presidents in the past.

"Any and all Documents, Proclamations, Executive Orders, Memorandums, or Contracts, signed by Order of the now infamous and unauthorized "AUTOPEN," within the Administration of Joseph R. Biden Jr., are hereby null, void, and of no further force or effect." Trump said in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"Anyone receiving 'Pardons,' 'Commutations," or any other Legal Document so signed, please be advised that said Document has been fully and completely terminated, and is of no Legal effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he further added.

Trump has time and again claimed that Biden was unable to control the executive office, given his age and mental state. He has repeatedly criticised Biden for using an autopen during his presidency.

While the practice has been routine in the White House, Trump has claimed that Biden's reliance on the device shows he was not in control of his presidency. He had earlier claimed that Biden aides made several decisions without his knowledge.

Before leaving the Oval Office, former President Joe Biden issued a series of preemptive pardons for several of his family members and political figures.

The pardons served to protect individuals who have been vocal opponents of President-elect Donald Trump and guarantee that Biden's closest family members will not face prosecution by the incoming administration. This act was made in the final hours of Biden's presidency and is considered a significant use of presidential power.

Biden announced clemency for high-profile figures such as General Mark Milley, Anthony Fauci, and members of Congress who served on the committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attack. These pre-emptive pardons were seen as a defensive measure against any retribution Trump might seek after his inauguration. Furthermore, Biden pardoned his family members, including his brothers James and Frank, his sister Valerie, and their spouses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpJoe BidenTrump administration

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

