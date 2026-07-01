Xi touts Chinese wisdom, solutions as model for developing nations

China's leader held up his country's rapid industrialisation as a new pathway for developing nations in a speech Wednesday that projected a growing confidence both at home and on the world stage.

Xi Jinping, now in his 14th year in power, noted that China achieved in a few decades what it took centuries for rich countries to do.

"We advocate the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, providing Chinese wisdom, Chinese solutions and Chinese strength for addressing major issues facing humanity," he said at an event marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party.

China, which has long bristled at US dominance of the international system, has said it doesn't want to replace the global order but change it to better represent the interests of developing countries. Xi's government went head-to-head with the US last year and forced President Donald Trump to scale back import tariffs that he had imposed on imports from China. The world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation, putting humanity at a crossroads, Xi said. He repeated past pledges to push forward the construction of a new type of international relations to promote world peace and development.