Xi presses Trump to end tariffs, says Beijing open to TikTok talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday told President Donald Trump that the United States should stop imposing unilateral tariffs, and that Beijing welcomes negotiations over TikTok, Reuters reported, citing Chinese state media.

"The US side should avoid unilateral trade restrictions that could undermine outcomes achieved through multiple rounds of talks," a summary of the meeting released by the Chinese state-run media said.

However, it did not clarify whether the US and China have reached an agreement on TikTok.

However, President Trump seemed to suggest that a deal had been reached. "I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China... The call was a very good one, we will be speaking again by phone, appreciate the TikTok approval, and both look forward to meeting at APEC," the US President said in a post on Truth Social.