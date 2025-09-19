Home / World News / Xi presses Trump to end tariffs, says Beijing open to TikTok talks

Xi presses Trump to end tariffs, says Beijing open to TikTok talks

President Trump, however, suggested in a post that the two leaders had already reached an approval for the sale of TikTok's US operations

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:14 PM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday told President Donald Trump that the United States should stop imposing unilateral tariffs, and that Beijing welcomes negotiations over TikTok, Reuters reported, citing Chinese state media.
 
"The US side should avoid unilateral trade restrictions that could undermine outcomes achieved through multiple rounds of talks," a summary of the meeting released by the Chinese state-run media said.
 
However, it did not clarify whether the US and China have reached an agreement on TikTok.
 
However, President Trump seemed to suggest that a deal had been reached. "I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China... The call was a very good one, we will be speaking again by phone, appreciate the TikTok approval, and both look forward to meeting at APEC," the US President said in a post on Truth Social.
 
The Chinese readout, however, was less unequivocal. "On TikTok, Xi said China's position is clear: the Chinese government respects corporate will and welcomes companies to conduct business negotiations on the basis of market rules to reach a solution consistent with Chinese laws and regulations and a balance of interests," the summary readout said. 
 
Earlier this week, Trump announced that a framework deal had been finalised for TikTok's US operations. He said there are companies that want to buy the social media app owned by ByteDance for its US operations and that details about its potential suitors would be announced soon. Media reports had said TikTok’s US operations would be acquired by a consortium that includes Oracle Corp., Andreessen Horowitz and private equity firm Silver Lake Management LLC.  Trump also said he agreed to meet Xi at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea next month and plans to visit China in the early part of next year.  "President Xi would, likewise, come to the United States at an appropriate time," he added. 
   

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump tariffsTikTokUS ChinaXi JinpingBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

