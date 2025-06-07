Home / World News / Xi will restart rare earth supply, trade talks set for June 9: Donald Trump

Xi will restart rare earth supply, trade talks set for June 9: Donald Trump

Trump and Xi held a 90-minute call on Thursday that saw the two agree to defuse growing tensions spurred by concerns over the flow of critical minerals needed by American firms

Donald Trump, Trump
The call between Trump and Xi generated some hope on Wall Street for lower duties between the US and China (Photo: PTI)
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Jennifer A. Dlouhy and Catherine Lucey
 
President Donald Trump said his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had agreed to restart the flow of rare-earth materials, as negotiators from the two nations prepare to resume trade talks on June 9 in London.  
The developments come as the world’s two largest economies look to resolve a simmering dispute over tariffs and technology that has unnerved markets. Trump and Xi held a 90-minute call on Thursday that saw the two agree to defuse growing tensions spurred by concerns over the flow of critical minerals needed by American firms.
 
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to meet Monday “with Representatives of China, with reference to the Trade Deal,” Trump said Friday on social media. “The meeting should go very well.”
Earlier talks between the two countries in Switzerland in May resulted in a tariff truce between Beijing and Washington that set the stage for further discussions on trade. But negotiations between the rivals stalled after the Geneva meeting, with both sides accusing the other of violating the agreement that brought down duties from massive highs.
 
The US expressed concerns over the lack of rare-earth magnets essential for American electric vehicles and defense systems, while China bristled at fresh US restrictions on artificial intelligence chips from Huawei Technologies Co., as well as other advanced technologies and crackdowns on foreign students in the US.
 
Asked Friday if Xi had agreed to restart the flow of rare-earth minerals and magnets, Trump told reporters on Air Force One: “Yes he did.” 
China also approved temporary export licenses to critical mineral suppliers to major US automakers, Reuters reported earlier.
 
But questions remain about what Trump conceded to Xi in their call, which the US president had eagerly sought. The Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement said that Trump told Xi Chinese students are welcome to study in the US, and Trump later said it would be his “honor” to welcome them. 
 
The call between Trump and Xi generated some hope on Wall Street for lower duties between the US and China, although investor optimism was limited, citing the lack of details on key matters and the thorny issues that await negotiators. 
 
The inclusion of Lutnick in the new round of talks may signal that Trump is willing to reconsider some of the technology curbs that threaten to hobble China’s long-term growth ambitions. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Panama's president turns to higher power as protests grip nation for months

Immigration authorities conduct raids across LA amid crowds of protesters

US Supreme Court gives DOGE access to sensitive social security data

X users hooked to Musk vs Trump feud- could this be good for the platform?

Man charged with hate crime in Boulder attack on 'Zionists' to face court

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationXi JinpingmineralsChinaUS ChinaChina US trade

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story