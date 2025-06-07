Xi will restart rare earth supply, trade talks set for June 9: Donald Trump

By Jennifer A. Dlouhy and Catherine Lucey

President Donald Trump said his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had agreed to restart the flow of rare-earth materials, as negotiators from the two nations prepare to resume trade talks on June 9 in London.

The developments come as the world’s two largest economies look to resolve a simmering dispute over tariffs and technology that has unnerved markets. Trump and Xi held a 90-minute call on Thursday that saw the two agree to defuse growing tensions spurred by concerns over the flow of critical minerals needed by American firms.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to meet Monday “with Representatives of China, with reference to the Trade Deal,” Trump said Friday on social media. “The meeting should go very well.”

ALSO READ: Trump signs order to boost drone security ahead of World Cup, Olympics Earlier talks between the two countries in Switzerland in May resulted in a tariff truce between Beijing and Washington that set the stage for further discussions on trade. But negotiations between the rivals stalled after the Geneva meeting, with both sides accusing the other of violating the agreement that brought down duties from massive highs. The US expressed concerns over the lack of rare-earth magnets essential for American electric vehicles and defense systems, while China bristled at fresh US restrictions on artificial intelligence chips from Huawei Technologies Co., as well as other advanced technologies and crackdowns on foreign students in the US.

Asked Friday if Xi had agreed to restart the flow of rare-earth minerals and magnets, Trump told reporters on Air Force One: “Yes he did.” ALSO READ: China clears licence for rare earth suppliers for US automakers: Report China also approved temporary export licenses to critical mineral suppliers to major US automakers, Reuters reported earlier. But questions remain about what Trump conceded to Xi in their call, which the US president had eagerly sought. The Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement said that Trump told Xi Chinese students are welcome to study in the US, and Trump later said it would be his “honor” to welcome them.