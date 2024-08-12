Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Zelenskyy confirms Ukrainian military's operation in Russia's Kursk region

Zelenskyy confirms Ukrainian military's operation in Russia's Kursk region

Zelenkskyy made the statement in a post on Telegram praising the country's soldiers and commanders "for their steadfastness and decisive actions

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy
Zelenkskyy made the statement in a post on Telegram. | Photo: PTI
AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 10:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday confirmed for the first time that Ukrainian military forces are operating inside Russia's Kursk region.

Zelenkskyy made the statement in a post on Telegram praising the country's soldiers and commanders "for their steadfastness and decisive actions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He did not elaborate further on the military incursion.

He suggested that Ukraine would offer humanitarian assistance in the region, saying that government officials were instructed to prepare a humanitarian plan for the territory.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ukraine seizes 28 villages in Russia's Kursk ahead of possible peace talks

Suicide helpline of Gujarat diamond industry gets 1,600 calls since launch

Russia evacuates another border region amid growing threat from Ukraine

Ukraine's Kursk attack to pressure Russia, restore justice: Zelenskyy

US announces $125 million aid package for Ukraine's military operations

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictUkraineRussia

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story