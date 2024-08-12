Zelenskyy confirms Ukrainian military's operation in Russia's Kursk region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday confirmed for the first time that Ukrainian military forces are operating inside Russia's Kursk region.

Zelenkskyy made the statement in a post on Telegram praising the country's soldiers and commanders "for their steadfastness and decisive actions.

He did not elaborate further on the military incursion.

He suggested that Ukraine would offer humanitarian assistance in the region, saying that government officials were instructed to prepare a humanitarian plan for the territory.