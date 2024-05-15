Home / World News / Zelenskyy postpones foreign visits as Ukraine faces new Russian offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. AP/PTI
AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 4:24 PM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said Wednesday that he has postponed all his upcoming foreign visits amid a new Russian offensive.

Zelenskyy cancelled all foreign visits that were planned for the coming days, his office said Wednesday on Telegram.

The head of state instructed his team to reschedule the visits.
 

We are grateful to our partners for understanding, the announcement said.

Zelenskyy had been expected to visit Spain, and perhaps Portugal, later this week.

Topics :Vladimir PutinRussia Ukraine ConflictRussiaUkraine

First Published: May 15 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

