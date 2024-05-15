Home / World News / Russia warns EU of strong response if restrictions imposed on Russian media

Russia warns EU of strong response if restrictions imposed on Russian media

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Western correspondents in Moscow would feel response if the European Union took action against Russian media

Putin,Russian President,Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin(Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Russia on Wednesday warned the European Union that if the bloc imposed restrictions on Russian media then Western reporters in Russia would feel a swift, harsh and painful response from the Russian state.
 
European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said that the EU would sanction Voice of Europe, along with Rossiiskaya Gazeta, Ria Novosti and Izvestia, Bloomberg reported on May 6.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Western correspondents in Moscow would feel response if the European Union took action against Russian media.
 
"If these measures are taken against the Russian media, Russian journalists, then, despite the fact that Western correspondents will not want to, they will also have to feel our retaliatory measures," Zakharova said.
 
"They felt our love before, but now they will have to feel the response," Zakharova said. "We will respond with lightning speed and extremely painfully for the Westeners." Zakharova said that any move to put any Russian media outlet put under restriction, would immediately lead to a response in Russia against Western correspondents.
 
"If just one Russian media outlet is subjected to unjustified restrictions, then it will ricochet off their colleagues here in Russia, I mean, Western journalists," Zakharova said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Putin's crackdown casts a wide net, ensnaring LGBTQ+ community, lawyers

With Putin's reelection all but assured, Russian Oppn vows to undermine him

Despite pressure, we are largest economy of Europe: President Putin

Tucker Carlson interviews Vladimir Putin: 5 key things Russian Prez said

Russian polls to give Putin another 6 yrs in power, a look at key issues

Ukraine plans electricity imports after Russian attacks on energy system

Fierce battle between Israel and Hamas-led militants in north, south Gaza

UN launches probe into first international staff killed by strike in Rafah

Ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse had blackout hrs before leaving

At Zuckerberg's 40th birthday party, Bill Gates arrives in shorts: Pics

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictRussiaUS RussiaEuropean UnionEurope

First Published: May 15 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story