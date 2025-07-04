Home / World News / UN reports 613 deaths near Gaza aid points run by US-backed group

UN reports 613 deaths near Gaza aid points run by US-backed group

Shamdasani said the figures, compiled through its standard vetting processes, were not likely to tell a complete picture. | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Deir al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
The UN human rights office said on Friday it has recorded 613 killings in Gaza near humanitarian convoys and at aid distribution points run by an Israeli-backed American organization since it first began operations in late May.

Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said the rights office was not able to attribute responsibility for the killings. But she said it is clear that the Israeli military has shelled and shot at Palestinians trying to reach the distribution points operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

She said it was not immediately clear how many of those killings had taken place at GHF sites, and how many occurred near convoys.

Speaking to reporters at a regular briefing, Shamdasani said the figures covered the period from May 27 through June 27, and there have been further incidents since then.

She said she was basing the information on an internal situation report at the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Shamdasani said the figures, compiled through its standard vetting processes, were not likely to tell a complete picture, and we will perhaps never be able to grasp the full scale of what's happening here because of the lack of access for UN teams to the areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Gaza border clashGazaIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

