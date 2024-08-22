Zelenskyy visits border for 1st time since Ukrainian forces entered Kursk

President Voldymyr Zelenskyy toured the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy on Thursday in his first visit to the border area since his forces entered Russian territory more than two weeks ago.

During a meeting with Ukraine's military commander, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces have claimed control of another settlement in the Russian region of Kursk and taken more Russian prisoners of war whom he hopes to exchange for captured Ukrainians.

But the gains there come as Ukraine continues to lose ground in its eastern Donetsk region. The Russian Defence Ministry announced Thursday that its military has claimed control of the village of Mezhove.