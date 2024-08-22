Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Zelenskyy visits border for 1st time since Ukrainian forces entered Kursk

Zelenskyy visits border for 1st time since Ukrainian forces entered Kursk

During a meeting with Ukraine's military commander, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces have claimed control of another settlement in the Russian region of Kursk

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy
The Russian Defence Ministry announced Thursday that its military has claimed control of the village of Mezhove. | Photo: PTI
AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 5:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Voldymyr Zelenskyy toured the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy on Thursday in his first visit to the border area since his forces entered Russian territory more than two weeks ago.

During a meeting with Ukraine's military commander, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces have claimed control of another settlement in the Russian region of Kursk and taken more Russian prisoners of war whom he hopes to exchange for captured Ukrainians.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

But the gains there come as Ukraine continues to lose ground in its eastern Donetsk region. The Russian Defence Ministry announced Thursday that its military has claimed control of the village of Mezhove.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India ready for cooperation to bring peace: PM Modi ahead of Ukraine trip

PM Modi voices 'deep concern' over conflicts in Ukraine, West Asia

Russia begins to install concrete shelters in Kursk amid Ukrainian attacks

Russia repels another Ukrainian attempt to pierce Kursk border: Governor

Poorly trained recruits contribute to loss of Ukraine territory: Commanders

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictKiev UkraineRussia

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story