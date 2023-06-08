Home / World News / Zelenskyy visits flooded area as five dead in Russian-occupied town

Zelenskyy visits flooded area as five dead in Russian-occupied town

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the flood-hit region of Kherson on Thursday to evaluate response to damage caused by a dam breach

AP Kherson (Ukraine)
Zelenskyy visits flooded area as five dead in Russian-occupied town

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 2:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the flood-hit region of Kherson on Thursday to evaluate response to damage caused by a dam breach.

The Ukrainian leader wrote on his Telegram account that he was helping assess efforts to evacuate civilians, provide them with drinking water and other support, and try to stanch vast environmental damage.

Zelenskyy also raised the prospect of funding allocations to help compensate residents and businesses driven from their homes and offices by rising waters.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, a Russian-occupied town 5 kilometres from the collapsed Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric plant, reported on Russian state TV Thursday that five of seven local residents who had been declared missing following the dam breach have died. The two remaining people have been found and efforts were being made to evacuate them, Vladimir Leontyev added.

At least 4,000 people have been evacuated from both the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the Dnieper river, which has become part of the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the more than 15-month-old war, officials said.

The true scale of the disaster is yet to emerge in an area that was home to more than 60,000 people.

Also Read

Damage to Russian-occupied dam submerges Ukrainian island community

Floodwaters engulf areas of Ukraine after dam breach as hundreds evacuated

Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam, warns of rampant flooding

After much delay, stage set to elect new MCD mayor following SC order

Ukraine's Kherson without power after heavy Russian shelling, two dead

Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in France

NASA's Parker Solar Probe detects fine structure of source of solar wind

UNICEF concerned by Taliban move to bar int'l NGOs from education sector

UK to lead way on AI safety with first global summit: PM Rishi Sunak

Canada forest fires intensify, worsen air quality in Canada, United States

Topics :UkraineRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story