Zelenskyy vows Ukraine won't cede land but seeks lasting peace with Trump

Ukraine won’t give up land to bring an end to war but is ready to work with US President Donald Trump for real and lasting peace, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier,” Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram and X.

The comments were Zelenskyy’s first response to Friday’s reports that discussions between Washington and Moscow center around a deal that would lock in Russia’s occupation of territory seized during its military invasion, according to people familiar.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump to meet Putin in Alaska on Aug 15 to discuss Ukraine war That includes a demand by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine cede Crimea, which Kremlin forces illegally annexed in 2014, as well as its entire eastern Donbas area. It would require Zelenskyy to order a withdrawal of troops from parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions still held by Kyiv.