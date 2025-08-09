Home / World News / Iran transfers inmates to Evin prison, which Israel targeted in June

Iran transfers inmates to Evin prison, which Israel targeted in June

Iran's IRNA news agency reported that the first group of prisoners was moved back to Evin from another Tehran facility, with more transfers expected in the coming days

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail
The report said they were eventually transferred without any conflict and in peace (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Tehran
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 7:59 AM IST
Iranian state media reported that authorities on Friday returned a group of inmates to Evin prison, which Israel targeted during an airstrike in June.

A report by the official IRNA news agency said that authorities returned the first group of prisoners to Evin from another correction facility in Tehran, suggesting that further transfers will continue in the coming days.

The report didn't say how many prisoners were transferred or how many others are expected to be transferred to the jail. It said that new facilities were constructed at the site of prison to accommodate the inmates, adding that five prisoners resisted wearing handcuffs required by police to transfer them.

The report said they were eventually transferred without any conflict and in peace. It didn't elaborate.

But Fakhrolsadat Mohtashamipour the wife of prominent activist Mostafa Tajzadeh said on social media that law enforcement officers beat her husband and six other prisoners to force them to wear handcuffs.

The Israeli airstrikes were part of 12-day bombardment of the Islamic Republic that killed about 1,100 people. while 28 were left dead in Israel in Iranian retaliatory strikes.

Iranian officials said that the Israeli strike that hit Evin killed 71 people, but local media reported earlier in July that 80 were left dead at the time, including prison staff, soldiers, inmates and visiting family members. Authorities also said that five inmates died.

It's unclear why Israel targeted the prison. The Israeli Defence Ministry had said that 50 aircraft dropped 100 munitions on military targets based on high-quality and accurate intelligence from the Intelligence Branch.

The New York-based Centre for Human Rights had criticised Israel for striking the prison, seen as a symbol of repression of any opposition, saying it violated the principle of distinction between civilian and military targets.

Last week, authorities said that 75 prisoners had escaped following the strike, of which 48 were either recaptured or voluntarily returned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IranIsrael Iran Conflictprisonprisoners

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

