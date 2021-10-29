Elon Musk wants to build science and tech university in United States

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk's SpaceX aims for orbital launch of Starship In July: Report
Tesla ditches radar sensors Elon Musk upheld after a fatal crash
Is Elon Musk an alien? Guess what tech billionaire said
SpaceX to use robot chopsticks to catch largest-ever flying object
4 SpaceX tourists return to Earth after 3-day extra-terrestrial excursion
-
Elon Musk, whose fortune recently exceeded $300 billion, said on Friday that he aims to start a new university in the US called "Texas Institute of Technology & Science".
"Am thinking of starting a new university: Texas Institute of Technology & Science," Musk said in a tweet.
Twitter user asked him if the funding was secured, to which Musk replied: "Funding secured", adding that it "will have epic merchandise".
Twitter follower said: "You should make it tuition free and guarantee high scoring graduates jobs at Tesla or SpaceX".
"If you don't believe in college education...why build a University," said another user.
At the 'Satellite 2020' conference in Washington DC, recently, Musk responded to an audience member by saying that college was unnecessary because "you can learn anything you want for free".
"I think college is basically for fun and to prove that you can do your chores, but they're not for learning," Musk said.
He also said that he hopes to make sure his electric car company Tesla does not have university requirements for jobs, "because that's absurd".
Musk-run electric car company Tesla has become the fifth US company to join the $1 trillion club, after Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.
The rally came after the US-based rental car company Hertz said that it has ordered 100,000 Tesla vehicles (worth at least $4.2 billion) by the end of 2022 as part of an ambitious plan to electrify its fleet.
The move includes new EV charging infrastructure across the company's global operations.
--IANS
wh/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU