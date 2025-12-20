Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Ten arrested in Bangladesh over lynching of Hindu man, says Yunus' govt

Ten arrested in Bangladesh over lynching of Hindu man, says Yunus' govt

Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched to death by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Mymensingh on Thursday

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

File photo of Muhammad Yunus.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dhaka/New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ten people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, Chief Adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus announced Saturday.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched to death by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Mymensingh on Thursday.

Of the 10, seven were arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) while three were arrested by the police as suspects in the case, Yunus said in a statement on X.

The RAB and police conducted operations in various locations to arrest these individuals, he said.

 

The arrests were made during operations at various locations, and the ages of those arrested ranged from 19 to 46.

Also Read

BJP

BJP supporters protest across Bengal over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro

US expands sanctions against Maduro family members, close associates

bangladesh protests

Comparing Murshidabad murders with B'desh lynching is misleading: WB Police

Prachanda

Nepal polls: Ex-PM warns of 'street action' if March 5 deadline is deferred

During his meeting with US President Donald Trump, Jordan's King Abdullah II said that the Palestinian children, many suffering from cancer or in critical condition, would be transferred to Jordan 'as quickly as possible'. | Credit: X@Potus

Jordan confirms its air force joined US strikes on Islamic State in Syria

According to the police, Das was first beaten up by a mob outside the factory over blasphemy allegations and hanged from a tree.

The crowd then left the body of the deceased on the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and later set it on fire.

The police recovered the body and sent it to the Mymensingh Medical College morgue for autopsy.

The interim government on Friday condemned the lynching, saying there is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh.

The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared, the interim government said in a statement.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has faced a series of anti-minority incidents across the country after the ouster of the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Imran khan

'No embargo' on Imran Khan's sons meeting him in jail: Pakistan govt

Sharif Osman Hadi

Bangladesh holds state funeral of Osman Hadi amid tight security

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

8 killed, dozens wounded in Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa port

pakistan Flag

World Bank approves $700 mn to bolster Pakistan's macroeconomic stability

Jaffar Express, Pakistan train hijack

Blasts hit Jaffar Express, other train, disrupt rail traffic in Balochistan

Topics : Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus International News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon