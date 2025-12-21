Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 06:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 16 files disappear from DOJ webpage on documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein | Image: X

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 16 files disappeared from the Justice Department's public webpage for documents related to Jeffrey Epstein including a photograph showing President Donald Trump less than a day after they were posted, with no explanation from the government and no notice to the public.

The missing files, which were available Friday and no longer accessible by Saturday, included images of paintings depicting nude women, and one showing a series of photographs along a credenza and in drawers. In that image, inside a drawer among other photos, was a photograph of Trump, alongside Epstein, Melania Trump and Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration US government

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

