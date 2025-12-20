Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nepal polls: Ex-PM warns of 'street action' if March 5 deadline is deferred

Nepal polls: Ex-PM warns of 'street action' if March 5 deadline is deferred

Attempts are being made to differ the election date, which is not acceptable, Prachanda pointed out and said, the election slated for March 5 must be conducted on the stipulated date

Prachanda

File photo of Nepal's former prime minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former prime minister and coordinator of the largest Communist grouping Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Saturday warned that his party would hit the streets if the March 5 general election is postponed under any pretext.

Prachanda, the coordinator of Nepali Communist Party (NCP), a conglomeration of 10 left parties in the country formed last month, also asserted that the NCP has stood firmly in favour of elections from the time it was announced.

Attempts are being made to differ the election date, which is not acceptable, Prachanda pointed out and said, the election slated for March 5 must be conducted on the stipulated date.

 

The former prime minister was addressing a unity mass rally of NCP in the Bhrikutimandap area of Kathmandu.

He cautioned the government against any attempt to defer the election dates under any pretext and said, the NCP has stood firmly in favour of elections since its announcement and has consistently appealed for timely polls through mass gatherings across the country.

Also Read

During his meeting with US President Donald Trump, Jordan's King Abdullah II said that the Palestinian children, many suffering from cancer or in critical condition, would be transferred to Jordan 'as quickly as possible'. | Credit: X@Potus

Jordan confirms its air force joined US strikes on Islamic State in Syria

Sharif Osman Hadi

Bangladesh holds state funeral of Osman Hadi amid tight security

Jaffar Express, Pakistan train hijack

Blasts hit Jaffar Express, other train, disrupt rail traffic in Balochistan

Modi addressed the Joint session of Parliament of Ethiopia.

India, Ethiopia share vision for peace, security and Global South: PM Modi

Indian Rupee

Nepal allows high-value Indian notes after decade-long ban, sets ₹25K limit

The NCP would take to the streets if the election was postponed under any pretext, he warned.

The general election has become our national agenda as there is no alternative to it at the moment, he pointed out.

The constitution would be derailed if the election is postponed, he added. Therefore I call upon all to be united for conducting (the) timely election.

He, however, did not name any person or party for attempts to delay the polls.

Ten left parties, including the CPN (Maoist Centre) and the CPN (Unified Socialist), merged to form the Nepali Communist Party on November 5, months ahead of the March 5 general elections.

Meanwhile, Sushila Karki, in her special address on completing 100 days in office as prime minister, said, I want to assure you that rumours about postponing or cancelling the election are completely baseless and misleading.

This government is steadfast on its determination to conduct the elections on time, fairly and in an environment free of fear, the Kathmandu Post said, quoting the prime minister.

Karki took oath as the prime minister of the interim government on September 12, three days after the then prime minister K P Sharma Oli was forced to resign following a massive Gen Z-led protest.

Soon after Karki took oath, President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives and announced fresh elections on March 5, 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Imran khan

'No embargo' on Imran Khan's sons meeting him in jail: Pakistan govt

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

8 killed, dozens wounded in Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa port

pakistan Flag

World Bank approves $700 mn to bolster Pakistan's macroeconomic stability

Imran KhanImran Khan

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife sentenced to 17 yrs in corruption case

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

IMF approves $206 mn emergency funding for cyclone-hit Sri Lanka's recovery

Topics : Nepal Pushpa Kamal Prachanda International News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon