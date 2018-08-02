JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Markets are not prepared for a spike in inflation, sub-par monsoon
Business Standard

Piramal Enterprises hits 52-week high on report of demerger plans

The stock rallied 8% to Rs 3,015 on the BSE after media report suggested that the company set to demerge pharma, finance arms, and list them on stock exchange.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Piramal Enterprises
Piramal Enterprises

Shares of Piramal Enterprises hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,015 per share, rising 8% on the BSE, after Business Standard reported that the company is set to demerge its pharma and finance arms, and list them on stock exchange. The stock was less than 2% away from its all-time high of Rs 3,065 recorded on June 13, 2017 in intra-day trade.

During the financial year (FY18), PEL had initiated the process of merging Piramal Finance and Piramal Capital into Piramal Housing Finance with an intent of streamlining the Financial Services business, a step in the direction of de-merging financial services and pharma businesses in the future.

After obtaining all the necessary regulatory approvals, the merger got effective on May 23, 2018. The merger will result in significant synergies over the coming years, PEL said in an annual report.

According to newspaper report, the billionaire businessman Ajay Piramal’s Piramal Enterprises (PEL) has finalised a plan to demerge its financial services and pharmaceutical businesses and list them on stock exchanges to unlock value in the two fast-growing sectors.

“After the demerger exercise, which is expected to be completed in the current financial year itself, PEL will become a holding company operating smaller businesses of the group, apart from controlling a sizable chunk in the two proposed listed entities,” added report, quoting sources.

The BSE said the exchange has sought clarification from Piramal Enterprises with reference to news appeared on : www.business-standard.com dated August 02, 2018 quoting "Piramal set to demerge pharma, finance arms, and list them on stock exchange". The reply is awaited.

At 12:12 PM; the stock was trading 7% higher at Rs 2,998, as compared to 0.5% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than four-fold with a combined 1.35 million equity shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
First Published: Thu, August 02 2018. 12:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements