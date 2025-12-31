After record year, gold and silver may extend rally despite volatility

The returns this year have been the highest after 1979 in dollar terms, and the highest in rupee terms post 1996, since when data is available. In the last five decades, 1979 and 2011 saw the sharpest rallies in gold and silver, followed by steep reversals.

In 2025, gold returned nearly 65 per cent in dollar terms and 76.7 per cent in rupee terms. However, returns from silver were almost 150 per cent in the international market and about 170 per cent in India. It is worth noting that in 1979, a year when the Hunt Brothers speculated heavily in silver, international silver prices rose 434.79 per cent, while gold was up 126.55 per cent.

Why are gold and silver seeing sharp volatility now?

The past two days have seen wide fluctuations in both metals, especially silver, indicating a volatile trend in the near term. Experts advise caution, as both metals are overbought and due for a pullback. Prices of gold and silver should be used to add to investments, they add.

Nigam Arora, a US-based algo analyst and author of the Arora Report, said, “Macro factors favour higher gold and silver prices in 2026. However, gold and silver are very overbought now. When an asset is overbought, it is vulnerable to pullbacks. The Arora Report call is to buy the pullbacks.” Traders can hold core positions and trade around them to take advantage of volatility, he added.

How sharp has the recent correction been in silver prices?

Volatility has been visible over the past few days, indicating what may be in store in the near future. On Monday, silver MCX futures rose in the morning to ₹2,54,000 per kg before falling to a low of ₹2,22,000 per kg on profit booking. A day later, prices again rose to ₹2,51,000, and on Wednesday morning, silver opened at the lower circuit of six per cent, indicating no buyers.

Experts said profit booking was expected, as in the third week of November silver was trading around ₹1,50,000 per kg, and in just six weeks it rose by ₹1,00,000 to over ₹2.5 lakh a kg.

What does the gold-to-silver ratio indicate about future trends?

The gold-to-silver price ratio was 104.73 on April 21, 2025, and fell sharply to 57 on Tuesday. The ratio indicates the relative strength of silver against gold. A higher ratio suggests weak silver and stronger gold in comparison. As silver prices surged, the ratio declined sharply. However, the speed and scale of the fall suggest that a correction was due. That correction, experts say, may not yet be over.

Will macro factors support precious metals in 2026?

Looking ahead, Gnanasekar Tyagarajan, founder of Commtrendz Research, a metal risk advisory firm, said, “While drivers of a bull run for both precious metals are in place as 2026 sets in, investors are advised to watch the US dollar, which has a chance to come back. Any strength in the dollar may be a deterrent for precious metals and provide overdue correction.”

Tyagarajan expects a recovery in the dollar in the second or third quarter of 2026. A high gold-to-silver price ratio and imbalances in the cash and futures markets are other factors that could trigger corrections. “We see limited upside for both metals in 2026. Technically, gold could rise to $4,700-4,800 and silver to $85 per ounce,” he added. International gold and silver are currently trading around $4,310 and $72, respectively.

Could 2026 mirror the sharp reversal seen in 2011?

It is instructive to compare the current rally with that of 2011. Returns in 2025 in the international market are significantly higher than the gains seen in 2010 and mid-2011. Both metals saw sharp reversals in 2011 and took years to reclaim their previous highs. Will 2026 see a repeat of that pattern?