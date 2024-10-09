Business Standard
A Body Made of Glass: How health anxiety, hypochondria evolved over time

Caroline Crampton's A Body Made of Glass delves into hypochondria's history, revealing its shifting perceptions from ancient to modern times

Book
Premium

Nandini Bhatia
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

A Body Made of Glass: A Cultural History of Hypochondria
Author: Caroline Crampton
Publisher: Granta Books
Pages:  336
Price: Rs 1,784


Today, as we become our own diagnosticians, a quick Google search is handy but not always warranted. Inevitably, one question leads to an obsessive two hour-long spiral down the rabbit hole that is the internet, whether or not the issue deserves such immediacy. This behaviour is not new, as Caroline Crampton points out in her second book, A Body Made of Glass, although it has been on the rise.

On World Mental Health Day today, the book serves as
Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW

