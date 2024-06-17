Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

A champion of trade liberalisation

Arvind Panagariya's book offers a rich and fascinating analysis of how protectionism has harmed the country's trade and economy

book
Premium

A K Bhattacharya
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
India’s Trade Policy: The 1990s and Beyond
Author: Arvind Panagariya
Publisher: HarperCollins
Pages:  340+XXV
Price:  Rs 599

 
Few may remember that India’s economic reforms of 1991 began with dramatic trade policy changes. The evening before India decided on July 3 to depreciate its currency against the US dollar, for the second time in quick succession and by a steeper margin of 12 per cent, the P V Narasimha Rao government took an equally important step towards abolishing export subsidies or cash compensatory support for exporters, removing the monopoly of the state trading companies over imports and introducing Exim Scrips that could be traded in
Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW India trade policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUGC NET Exam Day GuidelinesKanchanjunga Express Accident LIVELatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon