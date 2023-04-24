close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

A novice from the court of St James

"Courting India" details the early stage of the British-India encounter, with a vivid account of the mission from the court of James I, offering insights into the complexities of trade in that era

Sanjay Kumar Singh
Book cover
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
Follow Us
The British built a powerful empire in India. But the start of their engagement with this country definitely didn’t augur much success. Nandini Das’s Courting India, which describes the incipient stage of the British-India encounter (coinciding with Mughal emperor Jahangir’s reign), paints the picture of a rather shambolic start.
Ms Das is a professor of Early Modern Literature and Culture in the English faculty at the University of Oxford. 
The British entered India and South-east Asia trade late; it was the Portuguese and the Dutch who dominated it in the early 17th century.
Or

Also Read

India's tryst with parliamentary democracy

The nation as a 'continuous conversation'

Political impulses in economic policies

An idea of India's economic reforms

Making gender budgeting work

Hunting for the real Shakespeare

The shadow of Xi Jinping, misinformation and hurt religious sentiments

Beyond the LGBTQIA+ stereotypes

A Xi Jinping primer

Bold and cheeky truths

Topics : BOOK REVIEW

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India to buy Russian, American missile systems worth Rs 200 mn for Navy

Image
2 min read

JSW Grou in talks with MG Motor, BYD India for electric vehicle push

jsw
3 min read

Vacant govt posts in tribal areas to be filled on priority: HP minister

NBFCs go easy on hiring as IL&amp;FS crisis hits their lending business
2 min read

Centre unveils initiative to upgrade analytical instrumentation facilities

Jitendra Singh
2 min read

DGCA receives report from American Airlines on urination incident

For comparison, the privatisation of Air India will result in an HHI score for the Indian aviation industry increasing by nearly 730 points from 2,775 to 3,503.
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Is Mankind Pharma IPO worth a subscription? Here's what brokerages suggest

Mankind Pharma
3 min read
Premium

Earnings boost lifts early bird results; profit up 15.2% in March quarter

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Stocks to watch: RIL, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Sun Pharma

Mutual funds drive markets to lifetime highs
4 min read

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon