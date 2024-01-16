A poetic book on prosaic leadership

WARRIORS, REBELS, & SAINTS: The Art of Leadership from Machiavelli to Malcolm X
Author: Moshik Temkin
Publisher: Hachette
Pages: 320
Price: Rs 699
Google’s Ngram Viewer shows that the word “leadership” was sparsely used from 1800 till 1900. Thereafter, the usage escalated to now reach a dizzying peak. Likewise with books on leadership. There are so many leadership books that it must be difficult to write something distinctive. Leadership is quite contextual. It is difficult to write with any universal applicability. When I opened the book under review, I thought, “There are so many leadership books, yet the subject is so nebulous.”
Upon reading