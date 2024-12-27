Genesis: A thought-provoking guide to balancing AI's promise and perils

Genesis: Artificial Intelligence, Hope, and the Human Spirit Author: Henry A Kissinger, Craig Mundie, Eric Schmidt Publisher: John Murray Pages: 320 Price: Rs 699 The rush of AI-related books, essays and news headlines flooding our world nowadays left me wondering what yet another book on AI could offer me. But 10 minutes into this book, Genesis, all such doubts vanished from my mind. The rush of AI-related books, essays and news headlines flooding our world nowadays left me wondering what yet another book on AI could offer me. But 10 minutes into this book, Genesis, all such doubts vanished from my mind.

To start with, most books and essays about AI have a grim common theme: AI will put many, many people in today’s world out of jobs, with authors differing on whether it’s all jobs or only jobs in some specific industries