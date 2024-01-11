An antidote to bear market pessimism

The Making of a Value Investor: What a Bear Market Taught Me About Investing
Author: Gautam Baid
Publisher: Harper Business
Pages: 264
Price: Rs 499
Investors have experienced a humdinger of a bull run over the past year, especially in the mid- and the small-cap segment. The Nifty Midcap 150 index is up around 46 per cent over the past year while the Nifty Smallcap 250 index has delivered a humongous 51.7 per cent. Younger investors experiencing their first bull run may be forgiven for harbouring the notion that they have discovered the El Dorado of investing: All they need to do is bet on small caps