An open record of dissent

In Defence of the Republic: Upholding the Values at the Heart of India’s Democracy

Editors: Deb Mukharji, Meena Gupta, Amitabha Pande & Sundar Burra

Publisher: Speaking Tiger

Pages: 437

Price: Rs 599

Shortly before I started writing this review, an email arrived in my inbox. From the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG), it had a prosaic subject line: “CCG Open Statement on 2024 Lok Sabha Elections”. Its contents, however, were not nonaligned. It asserted that during these polls, “concerns have been raised at many points about the fairness of the elections”. The CCG, at the outset of this book, declared for the umpteenth time that the