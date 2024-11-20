Avoid mediocrity: Galloway's guide to mastering career and finances

At the age of 42, Scott Galloway—renowned professor, entrepreneur, and author—welcomed his son into the world. But instead of joy, he felt shame. He could easily have built a safety net for his family by then but had instead squandered away the considerable sums he had earned. The problem lay not in a lack of knowledge: He had an MBA degree, had founded startups, and raised millions in funding. He was undone by a lack of discipline. During his 20s and 30s, the author contemptuously dismissed the notion of saving, believing his talents would always allow him to earn more.