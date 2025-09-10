Being an Oak shows the hidden life and lessons of a 240-year-old tree

Being an Oak: Life as a Tree
By Laurent Tillon
Published by Ithaka Press
277 pages ₹799Laurent Tillon’s Being an Oak has been translated from the French original Être un chêne: sous l’écorce de Quercus by Jessica Moore and tells the story of nature, using a forest and an oak tree within it as its focus. The oak, which Mr Tillon names Quercus, is located in Rambouillet Forest where he has spent a considerable time in the company of nature.
Mr Tillon begins the story of Quercus 240 years ago in 1780, right from the moment Quercus, then an acorn, falls down