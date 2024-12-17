Chitvan Gill's Dreaming a Paradise captures lives of Delhi's migrants

Dreaming a Paradise: Migrations and the Story of Buland Masjid

Author: Chitvan Gill

Publisher: Seagull Books

Pages: 185

Price: Rs 599

In his 2004 article titled “Cities: An Anthropological Perspective” for the journal Anthropology Matters, Andrew Irving, professor of anthropology at the University of Manchester, notes that a “city does not exist in an individual’s mind or “out there” as an objective physical landscape but as a collective entity that gathers people’s emotions and memories, mixes them with architecture and elicits distinctive practices and ways of being. Or put another way the city is not simply architecture alone, but a curious melding of ‘flesh