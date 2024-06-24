Coping with the data flood and drought

MASTERINGTHE DATA PARADOX: The Key to Winninginthe AI Age
Author:Nitin Seth
Author:Nitin Seth
Publisher: Penguin
Pages:400
Price: Rs 799
The author captures the essence of his book in his quote of Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s verse: “Water, water everywhere and not a drop to drink”. Coleridge was, of course, writing about Ancient Mariners who had to navigate salty oceans and Nitin Seth is writing about those in our times who must navigate our current world and its oceans of data: “Data, data everywhere, but not a drop of understanding”.
Mr Seth is an IIT/IIM grad who has navigated the world of the data ocean