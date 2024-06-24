Business Standard
Coping with the data flood and drought

IIT/IIM grad Nitin Seth's book offers a systematic process to harness wisdom in the deluge of data in our data-first world

The data flood at the individual level in our contemporary society arises, as he points out, because of the multiple contacts we have at every moment with various digital devices such as mobile phones.

Ajit Balakrishnan
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 10:43 PM IST
MASTERINGTHE DATA PARADOX: The Key to Winninginthe AI Age
Author:Nitin Seth
Publisher: Penguin
Pages:400
Price: Rs 799

The author captures the essence of his book in his quote of Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s verse: “Water, water everywhere and not a drop to drink”. Coleridge was, of course, writing about Ancient Mariners who had to navigate salty oceans and Nitin Seth is writing about those in our times who must navigate our current world and its oceans of data: “Data, data everywhere, but not a drop of understanding”.

Mr Seth is an IIT/IIM grad who has navigated the world of the data ocean
First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

