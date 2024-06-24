Coping with the data flood and drought

MASTERINGTHE DATA PARADOX: The Key to Winninginthe AI Age

Author:Nitin Seth

Publisher: Penguin

Pages:400

Price: Rs 799

The author captures the essence of his book in his quote of Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s verse: “Water, water everywhere and not a drop to drink”. Coleridge was, of course, writing about Ancient Mariners who had to navigate salty oceans and Nitin Seth is writing about those in our times who must navigate our current world and its oceans of data: “Data, data everywhere, but not a drop of understanding”.