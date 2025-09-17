Decoding China: Ashok Kantha's book offers hard Indian perspectives

Decoding China: Hard Perspectives from India

By Ashok K Kantha (Editor)

Published by Bloomsbury

416 pages ₹899

This edited volume by Ashok Kantha, former ambassador to China, is an attempt to discuss how Chinese foreign and domestic policy under Xi Jinping have the potential to impact India. Despite the bonhomie displayed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, Sino-Indian relations are riddled with mistrust and unease. The thaw that began in October 2024 at the Kazan Brics summit after the violent Galwan clashes of 2020, only calls for more caution in India’s engagement