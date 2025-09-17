Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Book / Decoding China: Ashok Kantha's book offers hard Indian perspectives

From the weaponisation of trade and border issues to the Belt and Road Initiative, this book paints a detailed picture of China and its future direction

Gunjan Singh
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

By Ashok K Kantha (Editor)
Published by Bloomsbury
416  pages ₹899
  This edited volume by Ashok Kantha, former ambassador to China, is an attempt to discuss how Chinese foreign and domestic policy under Xi Jinping have the potential to impact India. Despite the bonhomie displayed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, Sino-Indian relations are riddled with mistrust and unease. The thaw that began in October 2024 at the Kazan Brics summit after the violent Galwan clashes of 2020, only calls for more caution in India’s engagement
Topics : China Xi Jinping Shanghai Cooperation Organisation India China relations BOOK REVIEW Book reading BS Reads
