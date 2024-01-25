Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Economics versus the law

Pradeep Mehta's book, critiquing six judgments impacting India's economy, is a call for introspection, highlighting the consequences of overstepping by courts and the problems with the PIL process

Book
Premium

V Kumaraswamy
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 10:32 PM IST
Supreme Court and the Indian Economy
Author:  Pradeep Mehta
Publisher: Academic Foundation
Pages: 392
Price: Rs 1,495

Intrepid, articulate and conscientious, Supreme Court and the Indian Economy brings out succinctly the loss of bureaucratic confidence, dent in investor sentiment, the constitutional overstepping by courts, and, of course, the economic loss. 

The book is a critique of six specific judgments by the Supreme Court (SC) that illustrate the tension or even friction between economics and law. The author questions the lack of economic impact assessment competence and wisdom of the SC without resorting to any vitriol by presenting the counterfactuals — a method many budding journalists could

Also Read

Vivo X100 Pro review: Sets new benchmark for imaging-focused smartphones

Logitech Wave Keys review: Ergonomic design for natural typing experience

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC review: Budget neckband earphones with ANC

iQOO 12 review: A competitively priced phone with well-rounded performance

The other side of the technological revolutions

India's negotiating imperatives

Swadeshi's heroic failure

Beyond the 'chameleon' strategy

Ukraine war: Up close and personal

Capitalism is dead, long live the techno-rentiers

Topics : Supreme Court BS Opinion BS Reads BOOK REVIEW Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon