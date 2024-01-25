Economics versus the law

Supreme Court and the Indian Economy

Author: Pradeep Mehta

Publisher: Academic Foundation

Pages: 392

Price: Rs 1,495

Intrepid, articulate and conscientious, Supreme Court and the Indian Economy brings out succinctly the loss of bureaucratic confidence, dent in investor sentiment, the constitutional overstepping by courts, and, of course, the economic loss.

The book is a critique of six specific judgments by the Supreme Court (SC) that illustrate the tension or even friction between economics and law. The author questions the lack of economic impact assessment competence and wisdom of the SC without resorting to any vitriol by presenting the counterfactuals — a method many budding journalists could