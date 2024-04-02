Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Embedding AI in strategy

Gathering data, analysing it, using it to sell products or getting more attention is something that made digital native companies successful

Fusion Strategy
Premium

Fusion Strategy

Ambi Parameswaran
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 10:27 PM IST
Fusion Strategy: How Real-Time Data and AI will Power the Industrial Future
Author: Vijay Govindarajan & Venkat Venkatraman
Publisher: Harvard Business Press
Pages: 256
Price: Rs 1,199

Big Data and Internet of Things (IoT) have been buzz words for the past decade. What is Big Data? With the growth of the internet, the data that is at the disposal of a corporation has also grown manifold. Big Data theorists say when data passes the three “V” test —  volume, velocity and variety — it is called Big Data. There is a huge amount of data, it flows continuously and there is a great variety

Also Read

Nothing Phone 2a review: This experience-focused phone sets high benchmarks

Address to amenities: What to look for when you buy a luxury apartment?

Vivo X100 Pro review: Sets new benchmark for imaging-focused smartphones

Seven Indian-origin authors feature in NYT's 100 Notable Books of 2023 list

Sale of e-books not rising, even shrinking in some countries: Damon Galgut

The long road to liberalisation

Speed date with the liberal world order

Faith between the covers

Lajpat Rai beyond the Hindutva construct

The waning spirit of independent inquiry

Topics : Internet of Things BOOK REVIEW Book reading books

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon