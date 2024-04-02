Embedding AI in strategy

Fusion Strategy: How Real-Time Data and AI will Power the Industrial Future

Author: Vijay Govindarajan & Venkat Venkatraman

Publisher: Harvard Business Press

Pages: 256

Price: Rs 1,199

Big Data and Internet of Things (IoT) have been buzz words for the past decade. What is Big Data? With the growth of the internet, the data that is at the disposal of a corporation has also grown manifold. Big Data theorists say when data passes the three “V” test — volume, velocity and variety — it is called Big Data. There is a huge amount of data, it flows continuously and there is a great variety